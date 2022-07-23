Not the happiest place on earth? Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer was slammed by fans for seemingly going to Disney World without her kids, Ali, Gracie and Addie.

“You are my greatest adventure,” the MTV personality, 30, captioned a magical Instagram carousel post on Friday, July 22, featuring photos of her and her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, in the Orlando, Florida, theme park.

While many fans praised the happy couple for their adorable Disney outing, others called Leah out for apparently not bringing her daughters along for the fun.

“Where [are] the kids,” one Instagram user commented. “And you don’t take the KIDS to Disney [WTF],” another chimed in, whereas a separate person added, “What kind of parent goes to Disney without their kids?”

Instagram

Although several people came to Leah’s defense and pointed out that the reality TV star had brought them on the Florida vacay, the third user still questioned Leah’s choice.

“Looking at the post before this doesn’t answer my question,” they added in a separate comment. “That isn’t Disney. I’m sure her kids are having a blast stuck in a hotel room while their mama hoes herself out with the 6638374th guy who has lived with them [sic].”

Courtesy of Leah Messer/Instagram

While Leah has not responded to the comments, she did, indeed, bring her daughters to the sunshine state with her and her beau. Four days prior to hitting Disney World, the mother of three shared a group snapshot via Instagram of her and her daughters, alongside Jaylan, 25, visiting Universal Studios’ The Wizarding World of Harry Potter together.

“Vacation mode,” Leah captioned the carousel post, which featured pictures of her kids looking happy as ever in the magical location.

Since the West Virginia native and the U.S. Army officer first started dating in August 2021, the two have made it a point to include her children in several adventures together. On April 1, the North Carolina native bought his girlfriend a brand-new home.

“Proud to be a first-time homeowner!” Jaylan captioned an Instagram carousel post that day. “I am so thankful and blessed and still speechless to own this home. Surprise! @leahmesser. I’m proud of you for selling your first home, and so, I wanted to surprise you with a new home, our home … “We deserve this! You deserve this! I can’t wait to build, grow, and create generational wealth, legacy, and opportunities for us and our families. This is to the next chapter and really leveling up! For most people, these are special moments you remember the most — and as a black young man from Charlotte, this is a dream come true.”

While he expressed how ecstatic he was, the former NASA employee also wrote, “STAY TUNED FOR THE GIRLS’ REACTION!” in his caption.

Sure enough, Leah took to Instagram two days later to share a video of how her daughters reacted to their new abode.

“I can’t explain the love and happiness we all share together, and I can’t wait for you guys to see how much we’ve grown and where we are at today on TV,” the 16 and Pregnant alum captioned her Instagram post on April 3. “I thank God every day for blessing my family and continuing to bless us. I really can’t wait to see what the next chapter has in store for us. We’re beyond excited to get started decorating every room in this house and making so many memories. I’m so in love with us!”