She’s got her BFF’s back! Kailyn Lowry slammed Farrah Abraham’s mom, Debra Danielsen, after the Teen Mom OG alum criticized Leah Messer’s conception story. The Teen Mom 2 star called the MTV grandma out on Twitter for what she thought was hypocritical behavior on Thursday, May 7.

The drama started after Leah, 28, revealed she and ex Jeremy Calvert conceived their daughter Addie while skinny-dipping with Kail, 28, and her then-husband, Javi Marroquin. Debra, 62, wasn’t impressed. “I guess nothing is special between [two] people anymore to not share with the world,” she wrote on the social media site — and that’s when Kail chimed in. “That’s really rich coming from you,” she fired back.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Twitter

This isn’t the first time Deb and Kail have found themselves at odds. In April, the two Teen Mom stars butted heads after Farrah’s mom claimed Kail “doesn’t believe in the current COVID-19 pandemic” in an Instagram post. The call-out seemed to come out of nowhere as the grandmother did her best to educate her followers about the coronavirus outbreak.

However, Kail wasn’t about to let the accusation go unchecked. Speaking exclusively with In Touch, she said, “Wow, I’m surprised by Debra’s sudden ‘concern’ about me and my children. … We’ve been quarantined at home just like everyone else and are taking this pandemic very seriously. My family is doing whatever we can to help at this time.”

Though the soon-to-be mom of four didn’t know where the attack came from, it’s possible it was rooted in a misunderstanding. Just days earlier, Kail told fans she would “absolutely not” give her children a coronavirus vaccine if and when one became available. Though she emphasized she was “staying home” to do her part to flatten the curve, she publicly shared her negative stance on vaccines after revealing her youngest son, Lux, wasn’t vaccinated during a January 2019 episode of “Coffee Convos.”

“I mean, I guess the only thing I can really say and continue to stand for is to parent how it’s best for your child and family,” she exclusively told In Touch at the time. “People don’t love everything I do, but I don’t shove my beliefs down anyone else’s throat. I know what’s best for my kids, and other parents know what’s best for theirs.”