Cooling off. Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline flaunted her curves in a blue bikini while on vacation in Las Vegas.

Jade, 24, took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 13 to share two pictures of herself posing in a low-cut blue swimsuit. Her curves were on full display in the revealing swimsuit, which featured a plunging neckline and a triangular cutout below her chest.

The first photo captured the mother of one sitting on the edge of the pool as she placed her feet in the water, held onto her sunglasses with one hand and placed the other on her lap. Meanwhile, the second picture showed Jade crossing her legs as she looked down at the water.

“With or without ya, I’m still about it,” the MTV star captioned the photos, which were taken by her friend that goes by the handle @bankrollchau on Instagram.

Courtesy of Jade Cline/Instagram

Jade shared the steamy pictures as she’s continued to flaunt her figure following her Brazilian Butt Lift procedure last year. While she seems happy with the results from the plastic surgery, Jade has been open about the procedure and the painful healing process.

She previously revealed she carefully considered the procedure before going under the knife. “I saw so many people I knew that were having BBLs, and I was so impressed and astonished at the shapes of their bodies,” Jade said on her “Jay & Kay Unfiltered” podcast in 2021, revealing fans would get to see her transformation and the roller-coaster recovery process on Teen Mom 2. “It was a lot of pain,” she continued. “The journey had a lot of unexpected turns. Some crazy stuff happened. MTV documented all of it, so you guys will see.”

The TV personality opened up about her difficult recovery process post-surgery after a June 2021 episode documenting the procedure aired. During the episode, her mom, Christy Smith, struggled to retrieve Jade’s pain medication from the pharmacy.

The young mother cleared the air via her Instagram Stories afterward, writing, “She dropped me off at the AirBnB to go get my prescriptions, but she said she couldn’t find it anywhere and that’s why it took her so long to get back. I’m still upset about that whole thing. But I’ve moved on from it. I don’t let things stay attached to me and cause me distress anymore.”

Jade shares daughter Kloie, 4, with on-again boyfriend Sean Austin. She joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 following her stint on MTV’s spinoff, Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant. Jade accepted the Teen Mom 2 opportunity after original star Jenelle Evans exited the reality TV franchise in May 2019.