Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry addressed claims she has a “favorite kid,” finally putting the rumors to rest while talking about her life as a parent of four.

“It’s kind of annoying, sometimes, when I look at your comments,” Lindsie Chrisley said to cohost Kailyn, 29, while first bringing up the topic on the Thursday, July 22, episode of their “Coffee Convos” podcast.

The Chrisley Knows Best star, 31, said she saw a ton of people bringing up how close Kailyn is with Lux and how some insinuated that she gave him extra attention.

Kailyn shares sons Lux, 3, and Romello Creed, 11 months, with ex Chris Lopez, in addition to 7-year-old Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin and 11-year-old Isaac with ex Jo Rivera. “That’s what people don’t understand,” Kailyn continued, explaining why she would post more content with her 3-year-old.

“Lux was the baby. Isaac hates taking pictures,” the Pothead Haircare founder explained. “He hates it, and Lincoln will do it only on his own terms. It’s very hit or miss.”

“People also forget that when I had Lux for two and a half years by myself, and he really wasn’t going to his dad’s, it was me and him,” she added. “When Isaac and Lincoln went to their dads’ every other week, Lux didn’t. My relationship with Lux is very different. I don’t have a favorite, and now that Creed is a baby, obviously, I take pictures with him, and I always want to have him on my Stories.”

Kailyn doubled down again, assuring listeners, “There’s no favorite. They are all very, very different.”

While she was speaking out about the misconceptions regarding her bond with the boys, Kailyn also took the time to shut down claims she “forgets” about Lincoln. The MTV alum said that couldn’t be further from the truth, before dishing about her upcoming collaboration with Javi, 28, and Lincoln’s sports trainer upon her return home.

This past week, Kailyn has been enjoying a fun-filled getaway to Punta Cana with all four of her boys as well as Teen Mom 2 costar Leah Messer. They took a dip in the pool, spent time at the beach and checked out all of the local attractions.