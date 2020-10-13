Four and done? Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry revealed the reason why she doesn’t want to have any more children.

Kail, 28, shared a photo of her newborn son, Romello Creed, on her Instagram Story at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13. In the snap, the 2-month-old looked adorably at the camera while wearing a onesie that read: “Wild little one.” “The reason I’m not having any more kids,” Kail captioned the photo with a heart eyes emoji.

The MTV star has been documenting her adjustment to life as a mom of four on Instagram, often posting timestamps of the hours when she wakes up in the middle of the night with her baby boy on her Instagram Story. Shortly after welcoming Creed, whom she shares with on-again, off-again boyfriend Chris Lopez, on July 30, Kail shared baby No. 4’s similarities and differences compared to her three older sons.

Kail said the one big difference between Creed and other children when they were in the newborn stage is that Creed has colic. According to Mayo Clinic, colic is “frequent, prolonged and intense crying or fussiness in a healthy infant. Colicky babies cry and fuss constantly for no apparent reason and they aren’t easy to console. Kail also admitted she had been feeling “tired” but was “hanging in there” in the first few weeks after Creed’s birth.

In July, the Pride Over Pity author joked with her “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost Lindsie Chrisley about having two more kids in the future. Kail opened up about her plans to expand her family exclusively with In Touch the following month.

“I think I’m definitely not done. I’d probably have six kids,” the Pennsylvania native revealed at the time. “For a little while, I was like, ‘Alright, well, you know, I’m going to keep going until I have a girl.’ But at this point, like I have four boys and I think it would be either way if I had a boy or girl, it doesn’t really matter to me.”