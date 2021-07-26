Chris Lopez gave a rare update about his coparenting drama with ex Kailyn Lowry, admitting that he previously called the Teen Mom 2 star “names” in the heat of the moment.

The dad of two, 27, responded to a fan asking about Kailyn’s recent Q&A, in which she didn’t specify which of her exes was behind the messages. ​​

Courtesy of Chris Lopez/Instagram

“Soo, this isn’t me, but I know who it is,” Chris wrote on Sunday, July 25, while pointing to the first message that Kailyn, 29, shared, reading, “F–k you, hoe.” He claimed that message in particular was actually from a “different BD [baby daddy].”

Chris also responded to another message that Kailyn shared when asked if her exes call her names, seemingly spliced together from a different message thread. “You getting the kids Saturday so please cut your s–t and go be a c–t to someone else,” it read.

Chris appeared to take ownership to that remark, pointing to it with an arrow and replying, “Even [though] I said that about three weeks ago, I shouldn’t have said it. Even if you acting like one or not lol.”

During his Q&A, the “P.T.S.D – Pressure Talks with Single Dads” podcast host revealed that he and Kailyn’s exes have been able to work together cordially for the most part while coparenting.

“It’s not hard lol. We don’t speak, but as long as there’s a respect level for the kids, I don’t care,” Chris, who shares sons Lux, 3, and Creed, 11 months, with Kailyn, said. The mom of four also shares son Isaac, 11, with ex Jo Rivera and son Lincoln, 7, with ex Javi Marroquin.

Courtesy of Chris Lopez/Instagram; Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

On the season finale of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn and Chris could not come to a custody agreement for their two children, so a judge stepped in on their behalf so they could have a plan going forward. Although the matter was finally settled in court, the Pothead Haircare founder revealed that she was unable to tell viewers about their new arrangement for Lux and Creed.

“This is not a matter of me not wanting to share, this is a matter of the judge stating in our court documents that this is not to be discussed or shared on social media or the TV show,” Kailyn said during the July 20 episode. “I definitely think I’m handling things much better now. I think that it would have been much more explosive if this was five years ago or 10 years ago, but I’m able to kind of deal with my emotions differently and navigate through tough things like this a lot differently with the help of therapy and really committing to that.”