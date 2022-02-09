Yikes! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry admitted she’s “tired of the drama” after ex Chris Lopez cut their son Creed Romello’s hair without her permission following her $600 shopping spree for hair products.

“[I’m] tired of feeling defeat. [I’m] tired of haters saying I’m the problem,” Kailyn, 29, wrote in a response to a fan asking if she was “alive and well” via a Facebook fan page for her “Coffee Convos” podcast, captured by Teen Mom Shade Room.

“Yes, Jo [Rivera] and I went through hell to get where we are. We were young. Yes, Javi [Marroquin] and I went through hell. We were going through a nasty public divorce. But Chris? I genuinely loved the f—k out of him and tried to get him to be a dad,” the MTV star continued. “I have kept him from the kids only when necessary and advised by council. But I physically moved to a home to be in the middle of my kids’ dads to make it easier, and it never was.”

Kailyn added that she feels as though she gets “antagonized,” reacts and then comes off as “crazy.”

Mello Lowry/Instagram

It was revealed that Chris, 27, cut the 17-month-old’s hair on February 7, shortly after Kailyn shared a video via TikTok showing off her haul from Ulta, where she spent hundreds of dollars on products to style Romello’s curls.

On February 9, Kailyn shared a close up of Romello, who also goes by Mello, and his new haircut via Instagram.

“Lux is the sweetest big brother to Mello,” the caption read on the reality TV kiddo’s page to accompany a snapshot of the siblings hugging.

Many fans rallied to support Kailyn after the drama with Chris. “Oh mama, I want to cry for you and his baby hair. I had a narcissistic baby daddy that used to do the same thing,” one fan wrote. “His hair will grow back. However, I would’ve been upset. He obviously did this to piss Kailyn off!” someone else added. He’s only hurting the kids, not you,” another user commented.

Romello Lowry/Instagram

This is not the first time this situation has arose between Kailyn and Chris, who share Mello and older son Lux. The reality star also shares son Isaac with Jo and son Lincoln with Javi.

In 2020, the “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast host was arrested for allegedly punching her ex “with a closed fist” several times following a fight after Chris cut Lux’s hair, who was 3 years old at the time, In Touch confirmed.

For her part, Kailyn stated to police that she was upset over Lux’s haircut, but “the dispute never became physical.”

The former 16 and Pregnant star was arrested for offensive touching and later released without bail. She was ordered to have no contact with her ex and to appear at all scheduled court hearings regarding the incident. Her arraignment was set for January 21, 2021. The charges were dropped the following month.