It was a normal day for Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus when she got a surprising Direct Message via Instagram in September 2019. In an In Touch exclusive sneak peek of the MTV special “Teen Mom 2: Briana’s Family Secret,” Briana reveals the moment she learned she has a younger brother on her father’s side of the family that she never met.

“Oh my goodness. So you know that picture I put up of mom and dad?” Briana, 26, told her sister, Brittany DeJesus, in the clip. “Someone reached out to me asking if that was my father and that person knows who he is,” Briana explained.

Courtesy of Briana DeJesus/Instagram

“So they know dad?” Brittany, 28, asked. Briana said yes and Brittany encouraged her sister to respond to the Instagram user. “You know how long I’ve been looking for him? And if that person knows him, we could find him,” Brittany said.

The IG user responded, explaining Briana’s father is also the father of their cousin. “I don’t know if you knew, but you have a brother,” Briana read out loud. “I have a brother!”

“But like, how? I just don’t understand. Oh my goodness. What the f—k?” Briana said. During her DM chat with the user, Briana learned her brother’s name is Kevin and he is a 14-year-old who lives in New York. Kevin also knows that he has an older sister because he’s watched her on Teen Mom 2.

Brittany did the math, which meant Kevin was born in 2005 — one year after Brittany, Briana and their mom, Roxanne DeJesus, moved from New York City to Florida. “Dad pretty much hid it from us,” Briana said. In a separate clip, Roxanne insisted they never “hid” the information from their daughters, they were just trying to “protect” them.

The Teen Mom 3 alum opened up about the experience exclusively with In Touch. “I was shocked but so happy to find out,” she revealed in February 2020. “Obviously I had some concerns because I wasn’t sure but all receipts show that he is indeed my brother from my dad’s side.”

“I flew to NYC a few times to be with him and he’s such a cute boy,” she added at the time, revealing she took him out for a fun trip at Dave and Buster’s for their first meeting. “So sweet. He also has two sisters and I also love them!”

“Teen Mom 2: Briana’s Family Secret” airs on MTV Tuesday, January 19, at 8 p.m. ET.