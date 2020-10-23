Confidence is key. Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer was subject to criticism for wearing too much makeup after sharing a glamorous new photo, but the TV personality brushed it off and let haters know she is comfortable either way.

“Does it boost your self-confidence when so many people tell you how pretty you are? Is that why you post pics of yourself, do you really need all that?” one social media user replied to the MTV alum’s new Instagram photo on Wednesday, October 21, adding a hashtag telling Leah, 28, to “be natural.”

The mom of three let the naysayer know she didn’t “need all that” to feel great about herself. “I personally enjoy dressing up and providing good quality content for my followers. You can unfollow me if you’d like because the opinion of you or anyone else is irrelevant to my growth, love,” she wrote, adding, “I think uplifting and empowering everyone is something we can evidently benefit more from.”

Leah also explained the meaning behind the caption of her post, which reads, “Embody the true essence of your soul.” One fan in the comments suggested that everyone does that already, but the reality star disagreed.

“But do they really embody the true essence of their soul?” Leah pondered. “Good question because there was a time I did not … I allowed my anxiety, trauma, depression, and unconscious beliefs to control my way of living. But when I embody the true essence of living in wholeheartedness, self-acceptance, love and light. It changed the entire trajectory of my sense of soul and purpose.”

Leah has proven to be an open book in season 10 of Teen Mom 2, discussing her daughter Aliannah Hope Simms’ battle with muscular dystrophy, as well as her own internal struggles and past addiction issues. After reaching a turning point “about a year ago,” she told In Touch exclusively it was time to share her story.

“[I was] just taking the time out to work on my mental health and overcome things that maybe were kind of holding me back that I didn’t even realize,” Leah said in August. “I’m ready to be another voice … I don’t care about the whole image of what others are [going to] say or think about me,” she added.

Leah said she was focused on her children and being the best mom she can be going forward. “A relationship just isn‘t what I‘m looking for,” the West Virginia resident shared. “I‘m not opposed to it, but also I‘m not looking for it.”

