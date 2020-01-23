She’s not having it. Teen Mom OG alum Cory Wharton’s pregnant girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, fired back at shady comments about her relationship with his daughter, Ryder, while taking to Instagram on January 22. The MTV star responded to nay-sayers after posting a series of photos from her gender reveal.

“I just hope you don’t try to push Ryder out of the picture,” one follower replied, leading to a passionate response from the model. “Why would I ever do that lol that would never happen,” Taylor, 25, wrote.

Instagram

After seeing the speculation about the family drama, she continued to set the record straight. “I’ve accepted Ryder from the day he told me about her. So stop commenting bulls–t on my page. I love Ryder with all my heart and I ALWAYS have and ALWAYS will,” Cory’s leading lady added.

Unfortunately, the haters kept coming out of the woodwork. Another voiced how they will always be on #TeamCheyenne in the comment section, referring to Cory’s former flame, Cheyenne Floyd, with whom he shares Ryder.

“Why is she holding Ryder? lol not her kid she can wait,” the comment read. Not long after, Taylor took it as an opportunity to vent her frustrations about the internet bullying.

“You guys need to stop with this,” the blonde beauty wrote. “Cheyenne and I have ZERO drama. You’re right Ryder is not my child and I’ve never acted like she was, but that doesn’t mean I don’t love her like she is mine. So quit with these comments like I can’t hold a 2 year old because she’s not ‘mine.'”

Instagram

Taylor and Cory, 28, have been going strong for quite some time now. The dynamic duo previously confirmed they were dating again by going on a “baecation” in February 2019. They originally crossed paths during season 1 of Ex on the Beach.

In October 2019, the lovebirds revealed they were expecting their first child together. After announcing that she was pregnant, Taylor has continued to share photos showing off her growing baby bump. In her latest update, the mommy-to-be revealed how excited she was to find out that they are having a little girl.

“When I saw the confetti come out pink I instantly burst into tears because it made everything so real, I finally can say I’m going to have a daughter,” she gushed. “The thought of seeing you for the first time has been constantly in my head. In 13 weeks, I get to hold you for real and I’m counting down the days! I love you so much princess, mommy, daddy and big sister can’t wait to meet you.”