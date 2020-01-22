Yikes! Teen Mom OG’s Cory Wharton is adamant about not vaccinating his baby on the way with Taylor Selfridge. Fans were not happy with their decision after sharing their stance during an Instagram Live, especially considering Cory’s daughter with Cheyenne Floyd, Ryder, 2, has VCLAD deficiency, and a flare-up can be triggered by illness.

“Will you vaccinate? Nope!” Cory, 28, read and responded while filming his Live on Tuesday, January 21. Several viewers took to Twitter to comment on the reality star’s choice.

Courtesy of Corey Wharton /Instagram

“#TeenMomOG dad #CoryWharton has no plans to vaccinate his baby despite the fact that his eldest daughter Ryder has an extremely fragile immune system. Do you think #CheyenneFloyd is on board with this?” one user tweeted. “Cory won’t vaccinate but will take advantage of modern medicine the next time Ryder is in hospital!! [You] can’t pick and choose when you [want to] lone modern med,” another added.

On Teen Mom OG, Cory and Cheyenne, 27, revealed Ryder has a congenital condition called VLCAD. Defined as “a condition in which the body is unable to properly breakdown certain fats (called very long-chain fatty acids) into energy, particularly during periods without food (fasting),” according to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center (GARD). “In both children and adults, problems related to VLCAD deficiency can be triggered by periods of fasting, illness, and exercise,” the U.S. National Library of Medicine stated.

In early January 2019, the proud dad gave fans an update on his daughter’s health. He shared she is currently “off her medication” and they are “just monitoring it,” he said in an interview with OK!Magazine.com. “We’re going to hit our next step with the diagnosis when she goes to school and does gym and other physical activities,” he added. “We need to monitor her breathing. It’s like asthma. We’re at that point where we have point under control. Everything is good!”

Despite Ryder’s ongoing health issues, it didn’t seem like Cory was up for negotiation when he shared his decision not to vaccinate his baby on the way. Cory and Taylor, 26, announced they were expecting back in October after being romantically linked for over two years. Luckily, Cheyenne supports her ex and his lady. “I respect their relationship and wish them the best in the future,” she told In Touch exclusively back in August 2019. “I think a lot of people have a lot of negative things to say about them, but I truly believe they care about each other.”