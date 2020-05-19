Keeping it real! Tara Reid admits it’s been “tough” quarantining with her boyfriend, Nathan Montpetit-Howar, in an exclusive interview with In Touch. The Sharknado actress says they have both struggled to adjust being together 24/7 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is a make or break kind of thing because you’re always together and we argue because there’s no break, but we’re getting through it,” the star, 44, tells In Touch exclusively. “I think you’ve just got to check each other’s feelings and try to give each other as much space as you possibly can, like when I’m doing business I want space, and when he’s doing business, he wants space so we go into different rooms.”

Courtesy of Tara Reid/Instagram

The duo also tries to put a fun spin on daily chores, including cleaning the house. “We pulled an all-nighter doing it and I had an interview the next day,” she shares. When they do have free time, Tara and Nathan like to “binge-watch” TV shows.

“I’d been hearing about Vikings for years,” she says, confirming they finally saw what the hype was about. “We watched all 6 seasons over about a week. I was up until 11 a.m. sometimes. It’s one of the best TV shows ever made. It was incredible.”

Tara went Instagram official with her music producer boyfriend back in September 2019, sharing photos from their fun-filled vacation in Mexico. Since then, they have been spending a lot more time at home due to the lockdown in place.

As of late, the star has been chatting regularly with Vivica A. Fox while working on Masha’s Mushroom, an upcoming suspense and horror film. “It looks pretty good,” the American Pie alum dishes. “We have the finance and I think Universal will distribute so we’re in good shape with that one. We’ve done all the pre-production.”

In addition to that, Tara has participated in a new campaign that artist Narine Arakelian created called “Love & Hope” with the hashtag #LoveXXL360. The artist donates medical N95 masks to hospitals in exchange for celebrity posts on social media, which helps struggling families amid the current health crisis.

Tara is making the best of her downtime!

