Bombshell claims. Real Housewives of Orange County alum Tamra Judge shocked Brandi Glanville by claiming that Denise Richards “hit on” her during the Thursday, July 14, episode of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

“Something happened at BravoCon. She hit on me too,” Tamra, 54, alleged to Brandi, 49. “It’s more than that, she kept sending me text messages, wanted me to go to her room, convince me to go to her room, I’m like, ‘I’m married.’”

Tamra made the claims after Brandi alleged that she had an affair with Denise, 51, during season 10 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. However, the Starship Troopers actress denied that she had a romantic relationship with her costar.

The California native then revealed that Denise called her when Brandi made the affair claims on RHOBH. “She said, ‘This is what’s happening, you’ve been on the show for many years, what do I do?’ I said, ‘If it’s not true then just say no, but don’t give it that much life. If you’re gonna fight it, it’s gonna make you look guilty,’” she recalled.

After Tamra questioned whether or not Denise and Brandi actually hooked up, Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife continued to dismiss Brandi’s claims. “I said, ‘Are you sure?’ And she said, ‘I swear to you, it never happened. Brandi is lying.’ She completely denied it,” she explained of the alleged phone call she had with Denise.

In addition to being a hot topic on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Denise recently made headlines for joining OnlyFans shortly after her daughter Sami made an account on the website.

Sami, whom Denise shares with Charlie, 56, announced her OnlyFans accounts in June. “Click the link in my bio if you wanna see more,” Sami captioned a photo of herself in a black bikini via Instagram, adding a lipstick kiss emoji. The link directed followers to subscribe to her OnlyFans account, which is priced at $19.99 per month.

Denise showed that she supports her daughter’s venture and commented on her post, “Sami, I will always support you and always have your back. I love you.”

However, Charlie wasn’t as supportive of their daughter’s decision and he told E! News he “[did] not condone this.”

“She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof,” the Two and a Half Men actor said. “Since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

Reps for Denise did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.