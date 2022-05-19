End of the road? Migos are sparking breakup rumors after some of the rappers have recently unfollowed each other on Instagram. The family trio has yet to speak on the rumors, but fans are worried the rap group is calling it quits.

“Damn this really the end for the Migos? Why else would Offset unfollow Quavo and Takeoff,” a concerned fan tweeted on Wednesday, May 18.

Here’s the lowdown. Offset, who is married to Cardi B, recently unfollowed both Takeoff and Quavo on Instagram. Takeoff still follows Offset, but Quavo returned the favor and unfollowed his cousin.

The “Bodack Yellow” rapper entered herself into the speculated feud by also unfollowing “Huncho” and Takeoff.

Getty Images

However, the potential breakup may have stemmed from tensions as Quavo and Takeoff are releasing a new project “Hotel Lobby” on Friday, May 20.

“Broke My Sunroof Flexing,” the “Bad and Boujee” rapper captioned his video while counting money out the sunroof of his car. “Hotel Lobby 5.20 Let’s Go!”

Quavo and Takeoff have even renamed themselves as “Unc and Phew” for the collaboration. The promotional video and art for the upcoming single are influenced by the 1998 film Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, and fans seem to love their homage to the cult classic.

“Real ones know the movie reference,” a fan commented under the Wednesday, May 18 video.

The Atlanta natives formed Migos in 2008, however, their prior moniker was “Polo Club” before they made it big. The four-time BET award-winners have made a splash in the hip-hop industry and have collaborated with various artists like Drake, Justin Bieber and Fall Out Boy.

Donald Glover a.k.a. Childish Gambino even gave them a stamp of approval at the 2017 Golden Globes awards when he referred to the group as “The Beatles of this generation.”

“I think it was cool, showing people what we’re doing and we’re big and we’re working hard,” Quavo told Thrasher, following the compliment from the “Atlanta” actor.

“I mean, you can’t take it away from The Beatles, man. I hope we can accomplish what they accomplished. We still have a lot of work to do, but we up there.”

Reps for Migos did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.