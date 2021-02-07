Dream Team! Meet the Wives and Girlfriends of Super Bowl LV Players on the Chiefs and Buccaneers

Who will reign victorious? NFL fans are huddling up around their televisions to watch the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Sunday, February 7. Several of the star players have wives and girlfriends that will no doubt be rooting them on during the big game.

The teams are set to kick off at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and viewers will get to see two Lombardi trophy-winning quarterbacks fight for the win: Patrick Mahomes, who led the Chiefs to victory last year, and Tom Brady.

Patrick has a lot to celebrate at the moment, considering his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, is pregnant and expecting their first child together. “Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” the fitness guru previously wrote in her announcement on September 29, following news of their engagement.

Later on, they shared the sex of their new addition during a confetti-filled party. “Baby Girl. P.S. — Yes, my dogs walked down a runway with pink paws for the reveal,” Brittany gushed in October. “My [heart],” Patrick captioned his post.

While Patrick hopes to win back-to-back Super Bowls, Tom is eager to win his first as the starting quarterback of the Buccaneers. He previously secured six rings while playing for the New England Patriots.

The athlete has been married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen since February 2009 and they share two children together, daughter Vivian and son Benjamin. Tom also has another child named John with ex Bridget Moynahan, completing their blended family.

Fans always expect to see the Victoria’s Secret stunner in the crowd during the big game, but things may be different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom previously dished about their sex life during football season while appearing on a September episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast. “I’m going to ask a single Howard Stern-esque question,” host Dax Shepard pondered. “And that is, do you make love to your wife on a game day or is that off the table?”

“Oh man, that’s probably off the table. I wouldn’t say it’s probably never happened, but I don’t think that would be the moment,” Tom quipped, adding, “That wouldn’t be my pre-game warm-up.”

