Living the dad life! Steve Burton is the father of three kids with his estranged wife, Sheree Burton (née Gustin), who is currently pregnant with baby No. 4. However, Steve has insisted that the child is not his. Keep reading to learn about his kids Makena, Jack and Brooklyn.

How Many Kids Do Steve Burton and Sheree Burton Have?

Steve and Sheree welcomed their first child, a daughter named Makena, in 2003.

In September 2021, the former soap opera actor took to Instagram to wish his firstborn a happy 18th birthday. “Happy 18 to my awesome daughter Makena. So crazy to watch 18 years,” he wrote alongside a shot of the father-daughter duo. “So proud of the young incredible woman she has become and is becoming. Super talented & Beautiful inside and out. So grateful to be her dad.”

Steve and Sheree welcomed their second child, a son named Jack, in 2006.

The General Hospital alum has a close bond with Jack and called the teen “the greatest” while sharing a selfie of the pair via Instagram in January 2022.

Sheree gave birth to their third child, a daughter named Brooklyn, in 2014.

The pair’s youngest child has appeared in several of Steve’s Instagram posts over the years. In January 2020, he shared that he and Brooklyn were having “the best time ever” together alongside a sweet photo.

Courtesy of Sheree Burton/Instagram

When Did Steve Burton and Sheree Burton Get Married?

Steve and Sheree first met on set on General Hospital, while they later tied the knot in January 1999.

When Did Sheree Burton Announce Her 4th Pregnancy?

The fitness trainer announced that she is expecting another baby by sharing a photo of her growing bump via Instagram in May 2022. “Life sure is full of surprises!” she captioned the post, according to a General Hospital fan blog.

In the snap, Sheree was seen cradling her belly while wearing a form-fitting dress and leather jacket.

When Did Steve Burton and Sheree Burton Split?

Shortly after Sheree announced her pregnancy, Steve revealed that they are separated and claimed he is not the father of his estranged wife’s fourth child.

“Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine,” the Indiana native wrote via his Instagram Stories on May 4. “We would appreciate privacy at this time.” He added that they are “still coparenting” their “three beautiful kids.”

The Last Castle actor filed for divorce from Sheree in Orange County, California, on July 8. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and listed their initial separation date as March 1, according to documents obtained by In Touch.

Sheree has not yet commented on who the father of her fourth child is.