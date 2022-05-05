Soap opera star Steve Burton announced he and wife Sheree Burton are separated amid her pregnancy with baby No.4, and he is not the father of the child.

The General Hospital alum, 51, issued a statement via Instagram on Wednesday, May 4, in order to “clear something up” about his personal life.

“Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine,” Steve wrote. “We would appreciate privacy at this time.” The Indiana native added that he and Sheree, 47, are “still coparenting” their “three beautiful kids” — daughter Makena, 18, son Jack, 16, and daughter Brooklyn, 7.

Steve Burton/Instagram

Sheree announced that she is expecting another baby by sharing a photo of her growing bump via Instagram. “Life sure is full of surprises!” she captioned the reveal, according to a General Hospital fan blog. The fitness trainer could be seen cradling her belly while wearing a form-fitting dress and leather jacket.

Steve and Sheree wed in 1999 after meeting on the set of General Hospital, but the Days of Our Lives actor did not reveal how long they’ve been separated.

Steve and Sheree did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

The Young and the Restless alum’s announcement comes six months after he was fired from General Hospital, which he first appeared on in 1991, because he would not comply with the show’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.

“I know there’s been a lot of rumors and speculations about me and General Hospital. I wanted you to hear it from me personally,” Steve said in an Instagram video after filming his last episode in October 2021. “Unfortunately, General Hospital has let me go because of the vaccine mandate. I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied, which, you know, hurts.”

He added, “But this is also about personal freedom to me. I don’t think anyone should lose their livelihood over this. But with that being said, you know me, I’ll always be grateful for my time at General Hospital, I love it there.”

The Daytime Emmy winner noted that it would be an “honor” if he were able to “return and finish my career as Jason Morgan” one day.

Steve is set to reprise his former role as Harris Michaels from Days of Our Lives, whom he first portrayed in 1988, for the Peacock spinoff Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, premiering on July 11.