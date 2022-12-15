Remembering their friend. Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss died at age 40 on December 13, In Touch confirms. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s online records, the famed dancer died at a hotel/motel on Tuesday.

Sources confirmed to In Touch that tWitch checked into the Oak Creek Inn in Encino, Los Angeles, on Monday, December 12. When he did not check out at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning and did not answer his hotel room door after repeated attempts, hotel management opened the room. The popular dancer’s body was discovered upon entry and police were called immediately.

While he competed on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008 and appeared in various films over the years — including Step Up 3D, Step Up Revolution and Magic Mike XXL — Boss was best known as Ellen DeGeneres‘ right-hand man on her talk show, from 2014 until it ended earlier this year. At first, he was responsible for keeping the music going and energy high during the show, but was promoted to executive producer in 2020. When DeGeneres was out, Boss often took over her chair as the Ellen DeGeneres Show guest host.

Aside from his professional accolades, Boss and his wife, Allison Holker, were an internet-famous couple. Together they shared kids Maddox and Zaia, and Boss was also a stepfather to Holker’s daughter, Weslie, from a previous relationship.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker – who met her husband during season 7 of So You Think You Can Dance – shared in a statement to People following Boss’ death. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

She continued, “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

Concluding her sweet message, Holker said she “will always save the last dance” for her late husband.

TMZ was first to report the news of Boss’ death. While the cause of his death has yet to be confirmed, the outlet reported that the dancer died by a suspected suicide.

After news of Boss’ death broke, the official SYTYCD Twitter account paid tribute to the beloved dancer, writing, “We will always remember Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss for the light and joy he brought into our lives and into the hearts of so many. We grieve alongside his family, loved ones and fans. tWitch, we will miss you dearly.”

The show’s post was joined by countless celebrities who took to social media and shared sweet tributes. Scroll through our gallery to read them all.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).