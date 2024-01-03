Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder has a surprising connection to Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who was released from prison on December 28 after serving seven years for her involvement in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

Genealogist Dr. Adina Newman, known as My Family Genie on Instagram, shared her findings about Gypsy, 32, and Stassi, 35, on her page on December 31, 2023. Dr. Newman claimed that the Louisiana native and the reality TV alum are reportedly related through distant relatives.

“Who spent the whole day researching Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s family tree? More specifically, I focused on her maternal side,” the genealogist wrote. “And let me tell you, Cajuns and Acadians basically everywhere! If you know anything about Cajuns and Acadians, they are endogamous, a small founder population and keeping it within the family for generations. Quickly, I started to see some family names from @stassischroeder’s paternal grandmother’s side that go back to Acadia.”

Dr. Newman went on to say that Gypsy and Stassi are “related distantly in a bazillion different ways (Arseneauxs, Herbert’s, and Dugases to name a few).”

“The closest I’ve found so far is through Antoine Bourg (c.1609-c.1687) and Antoinette Landry (c.1618-c.1693), progenitors of the Bourg line in Acadia,” she concluded, claiming that Stassi and Gypsy are “at minimum 11th cousins, Stassi is 10th cousins once removed with Dee Dee.”

Courtesy of Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram

Stassi took to the comments section to share her thoughts about the findings, writing, “Omg I’m unwell.” She added several laughing emojis, as well as skulls and tombstones. In another comment, the reality star added, “Seriously wild. What a way to end the year.”

But the connections between Gypsy and Vanderpump Rules stars did not stop there. In another post on Monday, January 1, Dr. Newman claimed that Katie Maloney is also allegedly related to the pair.

“Stassi and Katie are more closely related on [the Bourg] line, sharing ancestors Michel Bourg (c.1666-c.1721) and Elizabeth Melanson (c.1673-c.1724); they are 9th cousins once removed,” Dr. Newman wrote. “That means Katie is also related to Gypsy Rose Blanchard! Gypsy is 11th cousins once removed with Katie and 11 cousins with Stassi.”

Katie also had something to say about the genealogy, commenting on the post, “Didn’t have this on my bingo card!”

Gypsy, who has been the subject of various shows and documentaries about her life including Hulu’s The Act, suffered years of abuse from Dee Dee, who was believed to have had Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSP). The mental disorder caused Dee Dee to lie about her daughter’s age and fabricate Gypsy’s medical issues. She kept Gypsy extremely isolated and heavily medicated.

In 2015, Gypsy was involved in murdering Dee Dee, with help from ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but she was released from Chillicothe Correctional Center early on parole.

For his part, Nick, 34, was found guilty of first-degree murder for being a coconspirator to the crime in 2018. He was sentenced to serve life in prison without parole.