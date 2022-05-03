Stars Who Crossed Paths With Their Exes at the 2022 Met Gala: Pete Davidson, Vanessa Hudgens and More!

So many exes, so little time! While the 2022 Met Gala on Monday, May 2, was no doubt about glitz and glamour, the red carpet proved awkward for a select handful of Hollywood’s elite. That’s right, plenty of your favorite stars had to cross paths with their exes.

Take Saturday Night Live funnyman Pete Davidson, for example. The King of Staten Island actor, 28, arrived to esteemed ball in New York City with his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian. However, two of his former flames were also present: model Kaia Gerber and Bridgerton‘s Phoebe Dynevor.

Perhaps more awkward, though, was Vanessa Hudgens and ex-boyfriend Austin Butler being at the same event. After all, the High School Musical alum, 33, and the Elvis actor, 30, were together for nearly a decade!

Since calling it quits in January 2019, both Vanessa and Austin have moved on.

Austin is dating Kaia Gerber — yes, Pete’s ex! — and Vanessa is dating professional basketball player Cole Tucker. Despite no longer being together, there doesn’t appear to be any blood between Austin and Vanessa.

In fact, the Carrie Diaries alum credits the Spring Breakers actress with suggesting he plays Elvis Presley on the big screen.

“I was actually driving up through Griffith Park and Elvis’s ‘Blue Christmas’ came on. I was singing along with it when my friend had kind of an epiphany: ‘You need to play Elvis,’” Austin recalled during an April interview with Vogue, confirming the “friend” was Vanessa.

Although Austin only crossed paths with one ex at the Met Gala, Kaia likely bumped into two! Not only did Kaia date Pete, but she also had a relationship with Euphoria‘s Jacob Elordi.

The HBO actor, 24, who plays Nate Jacobs on the hit series, made his Met Gala debut along with cast members Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow.

In conclusion, the red carpet was a literal web of exes! That said, everyone looked fabulous, happy and in love … with their new partners, that is.

