Jeezy and Jeannie Mai have called it quits after two years of marriage.

The “Put On” rapper, 45, filed for divorce from Jeannie, 44, on Thursday, September 14, in Fulton County Superior Court, In Touch can confirm. The paperwork stated that Jeezy –whose real name in Jay Wayne Jenkins – and Mai separated and have a prenuptial agreement in place. He stated that he’s seeking joint legal custody of their daughter, Monaco, whom the pair welcomed in January 2022.

Jeezy and Jeannie were first romantically linked in January 2019, while their relationship was confirmed in April of that year. The pair later made their romance Instagram official in September 2019.

The couple dated for nearly one year before Jeezy proposed to Jeannie in April 2020 at his home in Los Angeles. “I want nothing more than to spend the rest of my life loving you….YES,” the Real cohost wrote via Instagram at the time. “Thank you, everyone, for celebrating this journey with us. We are praying love over everyone from here.”

Jeannie and Jeezy tied the knot during a romantic wedding ceremony in March 2021 at their home in Atlanta, Georgia.

While the couple originally planned to get married at Lake Como or in the south of France, they told Vogue their plans changed due to the COVID pandemic. “We were really looking forward to having all of our friends and family there to celebrate,” Jeannie explained. “But we had to change all of our wedding plans due to COVID. After Jeezy’s mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short. And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife. So we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-mony, where we exchanged our vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends.”

They announced they were expecting baby No. 1 in September 2021, while Jeannie gave birth to Monaco in January 2022. Their daughter is Jeannie’s first child, though Jeezy is also the dad to children Jadarius, Shyheim and Amra from previous relationships.

The California native clearly loves being a parent and has never been shy when it comes to gushing about motherhood.

“It is hard work, but I love every part of it,” she told People in December 2022. “And it doesn’t feel like work. I gotta be honest with you. Having Monaco made me feel like I’ve been born again. It sounds so overly spiritual and almost religious. But no, I just mean that, like, I see through different eyes.”

Jeannie added that Monaco “completely awakened me to seeing the world a whole different way.”

“And the crazy thing is, my daughter gives me so much confidence. I like myself more as a mom. I like myself more getting up and taking care of somebody else and tending to her and watching her actually register things that we’ve worked so hard to teach her,” she continued. “I can’t believe, like, that’s such an accomplishment. I didn’t realize that.”