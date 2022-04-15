You don’t have to be a fan of Lenny Kravitz to know he epitomizes “cool.” The Grammy-award-winning singer has been topping the charts for nearly 40 years – and his insane net worth proves it! Lenny is worth an estimated $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how Lenny makes his money, keep reading!

Lenny Kravitz signed his first record deal in 1989:

After graduating from Beverly Hills High School in 1982, the New York City native hit the road, performing under the name “Romeo Blue.”

With his father’s financial support, Lenny collaborated with recording engineer Henry Hirsch on his first full-length album. When the record was complete in October 1988, he enlisted his friend Stephen Elvis Smith to help him land a record deal. After a bidding war between five major record labels, the then 24-year-old signed his first deal with Virgin Records in January 1989.

Lenny Kravitz released his first studio album in 1989:

Just months after signing his first record deal, Lenny Kravitz released his debut album, Let Love Rock, in September 1989. Since then, Lenny has gone on to release ten other studio albums – including Mama Said in 1991, Are You Gonna Go My Way in 1993 and Lenny in 2001. In addition to his 11 studio albums, Lenny released a Greatest Hits album in October 2000.

Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Lenny has won many awards:

At the top of Lenny’s list of awards and accolades sits four Grammy Awards for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance – including for his cover of The Guess Who’s hit “American Woman” which he recorded for the 1999 film, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me. He won the award four years in a row, from 1999 to 2002, and still holds the record for most consecutive wins in one category by a male artist.

Lenny Kravitz owns a design studio:

In 2003, Lenny founded his conceptual creative studio, Kravitz Design.

“With a modern sensibility and a focus on interiors, industrial design, branding and graphic design,” the company’s website reads, “the work of Kravitz Design always conveys a soulful elegance through a natural, relaxed sense of style.”

In 2017, a Hollywood Hills home, dubbed The Stanley House, with interiors designed by Lenny himself hit the market for a cool $38 million.

In addition to stunning interiors fit for a rockstar, Lenny also launched a collection with furniture store CB2. The 20-piece collection was “inspired by the experiences and travels of Lenny Kravitz.”

A Paris nightclub, five Las Vegas luxury suites and the set of The Queen Latifah Show all commissioned Kravitz Design.

Lenny Kravitz has also appeared on screen:

Aside from appearing as himself in various works such as Zoolander or The Simpsons, Lenny also starred in the Academy-Award-winning film, Precious.

He also appeared in The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and The Butler to name a few.