There seems to be bad blood between Sophie Turner and her former sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra amid her divorce from Joe Jonas.

Just more than one month after Joe, 34, filed for divorce from Sophie, 27, on September 5, fans noticed on Friday, October 13, that the Game of Throne alum unfollowed Priyanka, 41, on Instagram. Meanwhile, the Quantico actress has also unfollowed Sophie.

The move seems personal, as Sophie still follows Joe, Priyanka’s husband, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Kevin’s wife, Danielle Jonas, and Joe’s parents, Denise and Kevin.

Priyanka and Nick, 31, tied the knot in December 2018, while Sophie and Joe got married in May 2019. The sisters-in-law previously had a close relationship, and Priyanka even served as a bridesmaid during Sophie and Joe’s Las Vegas nuptials.

The former couple broke their silence on their split by posting a joint statement via Instagram one day after Joe filed the divorce paperwork. “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” they wrote on September 6. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

While their split initially seemed amicable, the situation got more dramatic when they disagreed over the custody arrangement for their children. Sophie filed a lawsuit against the Jonas Brothers member requesting the return of their daughters – Willa, 3, and Delphine, 15 months – to England. She claimed that Joe had “wrongfully retained” their daughters, according to court documents obtained by In Touch at the time. Sophie then explained that they spent the Christmas 2022 holiday in England, where she and Joe decided together to find a “forever home” there. The Do Revenge actress claimed that Joe was “refusing” to hand over their daughters’ passports after he agreed to this arrangement.

Sophie and Joe came to a temporary agreement five days later, which stated they would keep their daughters in New York as they worked to come to terms on a permanent custody agreement.

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The duo participated in three days of mediation and came to “an amicable resolution on all issues between them is forthcoming,” according to legal documents viewed by In Touch on Tuesday, October 10. Sophie and Joe agreed that they would each get their daughters for 12 days, while the girls are allowed to travel between the United States and U.K.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.,” the pair said in a joint statement in light of the arrangement. “We look forward to being great coparents.”