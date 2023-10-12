Joe Jonas shared a cryptic message with fans just one day after temporarily resolving his custody battle with estranged wife Sophie Turne.

The Jonas Brothers member, 34, took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 11, to share a photo of himself looking at his reflection in a mirror with an inspirational message written on it. “I am at the right place, at the right time, doing the right thing,” the message read.

The photo was taken at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, where Joe, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas performed on Monday, October 9.

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie, 27, on September 5, while the former couple broke their silence the next day. “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” they wrote in a joint statement posted to both of their Instagram accounts on September 6. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Their split initially seemed amicable, though things took a dramatic turn when Sophie filed a lawsuit against Joe requesting the return of their daughters – Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months – to England. She claimed that the “Much Better” singer had “wrongfully retained” the children since the divorce filing, according to court documents obtained by In Touch. The Game of Thrones alum went on to explain that their family spent the Christmas 2022 holiday in England, where they decided together to find a “forever home” there. In the filing, Sophie claimed that Joe was “refusing” to hand over their daughters’ passports despite previously agreeing to this arrangement.

Five days later, Sophie and Joe temporarily agreed to keep their daughters in New York as they worked to finalize a permanent custody agreement.

The pair participated in three days of mediation before they seemingly found common ground amid the custody battle. Sophie and Joe came to “an amicable resolution on all issues between them is forthcoming,” according to legal documents viewed by In Touch on Tuesday, October 10.

The coparents agreed to a temporary child custody agreement, in which Sophie will get their daughters from October 9 through October 21 and was given permission to bring them to the U.K. Joe will later get the kids from October 21 until November 2. The daughters will then be returned to Sophie until November 22. The kids will likely spend Thanksgiving with their father, and Joe will give them back to Sophie on December 16. The agreement states that their daughters will stay with Sophie until January 7.

Chris Wolf/Star Max/GC Images

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.,” Sophie and Joe said in a joint statement in light of the arrangement. “We look forward to being great coparents.”

Joe and Sophie began dating in 2016, while the “Hesitate” singer proposed in 2017. The pair tied the knot in 2019 before welcoming Willa in 2020 and Delphine in 2022.