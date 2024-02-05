A Night Out for Mama! A Pregnant Sofia Richie Hits the 2024 Grammys Red Carpet [Photos]
This mom-to-be is hitting the town! Sofia Richie and her husband, Elliot Grainge, stepped out at the Grammy Awards and her baby bump was on full display.
Sofia, 25, looked dazzling in a black Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello gown and slicked her hair back into her signature bun, while Elliot looked dapper as always.
Keep scrolling to see Sofia and Elliot’s Grammys-turned date night photos!
