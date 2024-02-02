Dad-to-be on duty! Sofia Richie’s husband, Elliot Grainge, was “attentive” of his pregnant wife during the Warner Music Grammy Party sponsored by Casamigos on Thursday, February 1, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“She was sitting for the majority of the night and rubbing her tummy. She looked like she was happy to be out of the house but also looked like she didn’t feel the best being around three months pregnant,” the insider says of Sofia, 25, who announced her first pregnancy on January 25.

The insider adds that Elliot, 30, was “very protective” of Sofia throughout the night.

“He was constantly checking in on her asking if she was okay, holding her hand and getting her anything she needed,” the source concludes.

Sofia revealed her pregnancy via a maternity shoot for Vogue. She told the publication in her cover story that she has “learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life” as she and Elliot prepare to grow their family. The model also confirmed that they’re expecting a baby girl, which Elliot was excited about.

“I think it’s so typical for boys to want boys, but he has a lot of sisters,” she continued. “It was really sweet. He is very sensitive.”

Though the social media personality said she was thrilled to start a family with Elliot, she admitted it’s been “really scary” to experience pregnancy for the first time.

Steven Simione/WireImage

“I didn’t realize there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take,” she said. “For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple.”

One thing that Sofia is looking forward to now that her pregnancy is public? The baby bump fashion. “I have so many ideas,” she revealed. “I’m about to have some fun with it now that I can spread my wings and fly.”

Sofia and Elliot’s baby news came less than a year after their France wedding. The couple, who began dating in early 2021 and got engaged in April 2022, tied the knot on April 22, 2023. Sofia’s famous father, Lionel Richie, as well as sister Nicole Richie and close pal Paris Hilton were among the stars at the glamorous nuptials, which went viral on social media at the time.

Sofia and Elliot were friends before their relationship began. However, the model said that once she developed romantic feelings for him, she knew he was the one.

“I would always tell him, ‘Whoever you end up with is the luckiest girl,'” she told Who What Wear. “I thought that person is going to be really loved, appreciated, and worshiped. And then I realized one day … Why can’t that lucky girl be me?”