Standing up for her friend! Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi defended her former Jersey Shore costar Jenni “JWoww” Farley after she was accused of not social distancing amid coronavirus.

“Hope everyone had an amazing #pridemonth … even during the darkest times, happiness can be found [rainbow emoji] praying for a better month ahead and a better future for all,” the owner of Naturally Woww, 34, captioned a series of throwback photos on Tuesday, June 30, from a gay pride parade. She made it clear in the comments the photos were old, writing, “This was a few years ago.”

Despite insisting the photos were not recent, the mom of two was still slammed by haters who failed to see her comment. “And look, no one is wearing masks,” one user wrote. Snooki, 32, came to her best friend’s defense and replied, “These pics were taken years ago, [user].”

While Snooks is known for being the clapback queen, it looks Jenni has learned a thing or two from her meatball counterpart. After adding a kitty to their family, Jenni clapped back at a parent-shamer who accused her of not educating her children on how to handle pets. “Please teach [Meilani] how to be gentle with the new baby … Children don’t always understand that kittens are fragile. I hope little [Muffins] works [out] for you guys,” the troll wrote to the reality star on June 26. “Yes, because, as a grown adult who grew up with cats and raised two children, I had no idea that kids had to be careful and gentle with kittens who weigh less than my hand,” JWoww clapped back. “Absolutely no idea.”

Although both ladies are used to constant criticism, Snooki’s had enough of the drama. The owner of the Snooki Shop decided to leave the show in December 2019 to spend more time with her kids. She also said the show is not what it used to be.

“Our show, Jersey Shore, is about family and making fun of each other and having a good time and laughing and just knowing that it’s all in good fun. Lately, everything is so serious,” she said on her podcast at the time. “It’s not about a team anymore. Fans are against one another when it comes to a cast member. I don’t want that.”

Will JWoww be the next castmate to leave the shore?