Kody Brown walked off after having a heated conversation with then-third wife Christine Brown over the family’s strict COVID-19 protocol in a dramatic teaser for the upcoming episode of Sister Wives.

“I don’t understand why Ysabel can’t come over and hangout. She’s devastated,” Christine said of their daughter following her scoliosis surgery in a sneak peek clip obtained by Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, December 22.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

Christine, 49, felt Kody, 52, was being unfair because he and fourth wife Robyn Brown’s nanny was still able to be around the kids.

“What is the nanny and her husband doing that makes it so they can come over?” Christine questioned. “‘Cause when I’m home, I do exactly what I should, yet my girls can’t see their siblings. What does the nanny do?”

Christine suggested they reevaluate their social distancing arrangement, but Kody wasn’t budging. “She’s not keeping the same rules, she’s not doing the same thing,” Kody declared in his solo confessional. “She’s so full of bulls–t.”

“It’s been six months, and we’re not doing well,” Christine explained about why she was frustrated and reaching the end of her rope. “I need a guarantee that we’re really going to do Thanksgiving, otherwise, I’m leaving. I’m leaving.”

At the end of the scene, Kody argued that he wanted the entire family to reach “a consensus on what we’re gonna do” before leaving the conversation with frustration.

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock; Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

While they struggled to see eye to eye in the new season 16 episodes, Christine has since moved to Utah with the former couple’s youngest daughter, Truely, in the weeks before she announced her “difficult decision” to split from Kody.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family,” the Murray resident wrote in her statement via Instagram on November 2. “At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

As for Kody, he’s remained silent on social media after sharing a statement of his own regarding their breakup after 27 years of marriage.

“Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness,” the father of 18 wrote, hinting they will still be amicable. “We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.