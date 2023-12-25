Robyn Brown got emotional when she was shown old footage of her family during the Sister Wives Look Back: How it Started special on Sunday, December 24. She was brought to tears while watching video clips of the Brown family’s commitment celebration from 2013.

“I can’t watch this,” Robyn, 45, said. “How do I stop it? I can’t watch this. I can’t watch this. I’m sorry. I need a break.” She then proceeded to take off her microphone and leave the set as a “To Be Continued…” message flashed across the screen.

Robyn is the only woman still married to Kody Brown following his splits from Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown. The family has gone through major changes amid the breakups over the last two years and Robyn has admittedly struggled with it.

When Robyn came into the picture in 2010, she was the last wife to join the family. The other women have accused Kody, 54, of favoring Robyn, who he legally married in 2014 so that he could adopt her kids from a previous relationship. The apparent favoritism reached new heights amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as Kody was noticeably spending more time at Robyn’s home since she was adhering to the guidelines he wanted to follow.

During the November 26 episode of Sister Wives, Kody admitted to only ever being in love with Robyn. She addressed the dynamic during the Look Back special.

“I have seen men in plural marriage sort of have a tendency to gravitate to one or two specific wives,” Robyn admitted. “I always thought it was destructive. If I would have seen him show favoritism or not be fair, I would have really probably backed away from it really fast.”

Kody and Robyn are now in a monogamous marriage after years of polygamy. The family patriarch admitted that he doesn’t want to add another wife into the family because he doesn’t think he’ll ever be able to love someone else as much as he loves Robyn.

Meanwhile, Robyn is still adjusting to her new normal. “I just don’t know how this works exactly,” she said.

Christine, 51, is also giving monogamy a try in her new relationship with David Woolley. The two met at the end of 2022 and tied the knot in October. “I feel so loved,” she gushed. “With that comes a confidence that I can just be me. There’s no strings attached. Nothing. I don’t have to do anything to earn his love. It’s just always there.”