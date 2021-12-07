Hold up — why is Robyn Brown‘s net worth more than Kody Brown‘s other wives and ex-wife? Robyn, Kody’s only legal spouse, has a surprising net worth of $600,000. That’s $200,000 more than Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown. To find out why Robyn has racked up more cash, keep reading.

She Stars on Sister Wives

Robyn has appeared on every season of the reality TV show that documents the polygamist family since it first hit the airwaves in 2010 — but she wasn’t always a sister wife on the show. In fact, the first season shows Kody courting and eventually marrying his fourth wife — making her the first sister wife welcomed to the family in 16 years.

Thanks to her appearance on the show, she’s earned a fairly stable paycheck, but how much she is paid isn’t quite clear.

“For those docu-ensembles, especially if they’re nobodies, per episode it ranges from low-end, like $1,500 an episode, to $3,000 at the high end,” Business Insider reported. “And then after three years of success, it can go up to $7,000 to $10,000 an episode. After that, you start moving into the Kardashian level.”

Reality producer Terence Michael has estimated that reality families earn about 10 percent of a show’s per-episode budget. TLC is said to spend anywhere between $250,000 and $400,000 per episode on its shows, which means the Browns take in $25,000 to $40,000 — however, that would have to be split between the family members, and Kody does have 18 kids all together.

It has also been reported the family took a pay cut to keep the show on the air after low ratings.

She’s a New York Times’ Best Selling Author

The best-selling book Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage credits all of the Browns as authors, but Robyn may have other credits to her name. According to Screenrant and The Sun, she has authored three other books, two being children’s books. It is unknown how much she has made through her writing career.

She Was an Actress

According to IMDB, Sister Wives wasn’t Robyn’s first television show. She played a model in an episode of the sitcom Just Shoot Me! in 1998 and appeared as a cheerleader in CMT 2000 Countdown in 2000.

She Ran “My Sisterwife’s Closet”

Robyn runs the family’s “online jewelry and clothing line boutique, “My Sisterwife’s Closet.” However, the website has not been updated since 2019, so it is likely she is not making money in this endeavor.