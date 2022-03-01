Paedon Brown Says Mom Christine Is 'Happier' After Leaving Kody, Polygamy

Sister Wives star Paedon Brown said his mom, Christine Brown, has no regrets after splitting from longtime husband Kody Brown and leaving the polygamous lifestyle.

Paedon, 23, who resides in St. George, Utah, said that Christine, 49, “is happier now” in an interview with Us Weekly published on Monday, February 28.

Paedon Brown/Instagram

“She is now minutes away from her two oldest daughters [Aspyn and Mykelti]. And eventually, in the future, maybe more children will move up there,” he added.

After In Touch confirmed that Christine relocated from Flagstaff, Arizona, to Murray, Utah, Paedon said the move has been “incredible” for his mother especially now that she has walked away from her plural marriage and the stresses that came with it.

“She’s honestly done with it, and that’s OK,” Paedon told Us Weekly, noting he fully supports her choice to move on with her life after 27 years of spiritual marriage.

“She’s grateful for the sister wives,” he continued of her relationships with Kody’s other spouses, Meri, Janelle and Robyn Brown, as well as their 18 children in total. “I think it’s the same thing for the kids. We’re all grateful for it, she’s grateful for it, but it’s just not for us and just not for her anymore.”

Paedon also quipped about being a part of such a large family, telling the publication that he hopes dad Kody, 53, is done having children.

“Dear God, I have enough siblings,” he said. “Please, no! I want to make this clear. I don’t want more kids in the family. Nieces and nephews are fine. No more kids with any wives, please!”

Instagram(2); Shutterstock

Nowadays, Christine appears to be embracing her single status in Utah after Kody spoke out about their breakup again on part 3 of the season 16 tell-all.

“I love her and I, um … I don’t know what to do because I’ve got the grief, but I’m still angry,” he explained to host Sukanya Krishnan. “I’ll take the grief right now to be out of the anger phase.”

Kody also said that he hopes Christine gets “married” down the line and has a “wonderful relationship,” adding that he is optimistic they can one day be “friends again.”

While fans wait to see the changed family dynamic in season 17, TLC has announced a new digital series titled Cooking With Just Christine, which drops every Sunday on Instagram and on TLC.com.