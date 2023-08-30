Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron (née Brown) admitted that she and her sisters were hurt that their father, Kody Brown, took ​his and Robyn Brown‘s daughter Aurora to get ​her ears pierced ​– which was filmed for a show on the reality show.

After fans watched Kody, 54, take Aurora, 21, to get her ears pierced during the Sunday, August 27, episode of the TLC show, Mykelti, 27, vented her frustrations regarding her father’s hypocrisy during a Patreon live stream on Tuesday, August 29, via Without A Crystal Ball.

Mykelti explained that Kody set a rule that his daughters could not get their ears pierced while living under his roof, though Aurora currently lives with the Brown patriarch and her mother, Robyn.

Mykelti, whom Kody shares with ex-wife Christine Brown, added that ​her dad previously made very rude and disrespectful comments about women that have their ears pierced for years. After acknowledging his change of heart, Mykelti said that she and her sisters were upset that they “had a different dad” growing up.

Another reason that Mykelti was upset was because Kody never accompanied any of his older daughters to get their ears pierced, while she added that he never made much of an effort to have close relationships with them.

Mykelti later told her fans that she was aware the scene was filmed after it happened, though hoped that it wouldn’t be included in the episode because she didn’t want her other sisters to see it.

She also theorized that Kody agreed to film the scene because he was hoping it would create an interesting storyline, as ear piercings are a big deal within the Mormon culture. According to the Church of Jesus Christ website, “latter-day prophets strongly discourage the piercing of the body except for medical purposes. If girls or women desire to have their ears pierced, they are encouraged to wear only one pair of modest earrings.”

Not only did fans watch Kody take Aurora to get her ears pierced during the recent episode, though viewers also saw Robyn, 44, claim that she and Kody are “outsiders” in their plural family.

Robyn explained was disappointed after she unsuccessfully tried to set up a Zoom call with Christine, 51, and Janelle Brown‘s children to organize a holiday gift exchange between the children.

Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

“I was pushing for the video chat for the sake of the kids,” Robyn explained in a confessional, adding that she received “pushback.” The reality star continued, “I just finally went, ‘Why am I trying here?’ … Here it is, just another reaffirmation of all the messages that we’re getting that we’re the outsiders and we’re on the other side [of the family].”

However, both Christine and Janelle, 54, defended their children. While the Cooking with Just Christine star said the situation was “blown out of proportion,” Janelle insisted her six children weren’t “opposed to” the video call and just weren’t able to participate due to their busy schedule.

“It’s just another example of them not wanting to be a family with us,” Robyn told the cameras. “It’s been like this from the beginning. By the time the whole thing was over with, my older kids … did not feel comfortable being involved in the gift exchange anymore.”