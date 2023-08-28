Sister Wives star Robyn Brown claimed that she and Kody Brown don’t fit in when it comes to their plural family.

During the Sunday, August 27, episode of the TTLC show, Robyn, 44, was left feeling disappointed after she unsuccessfully tried to set up a Zoom call with Christine Brown and Janelle Brown‘s children to organize a holiday gift exchange between Kody’s children.

“I was pushing for the video chat for the sake of the kids,” she explained in a confessional, stating that she experienced “pushback.” Robyn continued, “I just finally went, ‘Why am I trying here?’ … Here it is, just another reaffirmation of all the messages that we’re getting that we’re the outsiders and we’re on the other side [of the family].”

However, Christine, 51, insisted that the situation was “blown out of proportion” and brought up “all these hurt feelings.” Additionally, Janelle, 54, said that her six children weren’t “opposed to” the video call and simply weren’t able to make it due to their busy schedules.

“Everybody was trying to deflect, but it just kept spiraling,” Janelle noted of the drama.

Kody, 54, also reflected on the situation by stating that he didn’t want to “pick sides one way or the other,” while Robyn emotionally called it a “horrible day.”

“It’s just another example of them not wanting to be a family with us,” she told the cameras. “It’s been like this from the beginning. By the time the whole thing was over with, my older kids … did not feel comfortable being involved in the gift exchange anymore.”

Robyn has faced plenty of drama with Chrstine, Janelle and Meri Brown in the past, while Kody’s now-ex-wives have stated that their family’s dynamic changed when the couple tied the knot in 2014.

“There were some people that were willing to make the adjustments and were welcoming, and then there was a lot that weren’t,” Robyn claimed while reflecting on her early days in the family.

Kody added that “the only people who welcomed [Robyn] warmly” at first were him and Meri, 52. “The big shakeup wasn’t caused by Robyn,” the Brown patriarch continued. “It was caused by the fallout of going public. That decision was made by our family before we met Robyn.”

Robyn is currently Kody’s only wife. While Christine announced her split from the father of 18 in November 2021, both Janelle and Meri ended their spiritual marriages to Kody in December 2022.

In Touch exclusively revealed that Janelle left Kody, with a source explaining that “Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own.” Meanwhile, Meri alluded that their marriage was over was over after 32 years during an episode of Sister Wives: One-on-One.

The former couple later confirmed their split by issuing a joint statement via their Instagram accounts. “In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing,” the statement read, which was posted on January 10. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”