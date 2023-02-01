No bad blood? Sister Wives star Meri Brown reunited with Janelle Brown and Kody Brown’s sons Logan Brown and Hunter Brown amid abuse allegations.

“When in Vegas, it just makes sense to find a couple of good looking guys to spend a few hours with!” Meri, 52, captioned a selfie with Logan, 28, and Hunter, 25, via Instagram on Wednesday, February 1. “So good catching up with these two, and proud of the good men they’ve become!”

The TLC personality spent time with the brothers after several of Kody’s kids came forward with claims that Meri had been abusive during their childhoods.

Christine Brown’s son, Paedon Brown, was the first person to open up about the shocking allegations during an interview with John Yates on January 11.

The National Guard graduate, 24, said that “abrasive and kind of mean are not strong enough words” to describe Meri. Paedon then said that her behavior “moves so far past verbal,” adding, “Verbal basically stopped existing.”

Gwendlyn Brown later backed up her brother’s comments while participating in a Q&A with fans via Patreon.

“[Meri] was scary as a kid but she never attacked me and I only saw her violent once,” Gwendlyn, 21, shared. “That was all a long time ago.”

The TV personality ​alleged that the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner ​seemed to pick on Mykelti Brown the most out of Kody’s 18 children. “Meri had moments where she was rude and scary but I don’t remember her getting physical with anyone except for Mykelti and that was only once,” Gwendlyn claimed. “I believe that everyone deserves a second chance … I don’t know anything about saving anyone’s life, honestly. She was met with more dislike than anything.”

Mykelti, 26, later shared details about her own experience in a Patreon video, which was shared via Instagram by blogger Without A Crystal Ball on January 25. “I don’t remember Meri ever being physically abusive to me,” she said. “She was very emotionally and verbally abusive to all of us when we were younger.”

After noting that Meri stopped her abuse when the kids got “old enough,” Mykelti admitted that she felt like she “got the brunt of it.”

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

“My siblings have told me multiple times that they think that I did receive the worst that she gave,” the mother of three said at the time. “However, I think that we were all affected by her.”

Mykelti explained that she has to deal with Meri every once in a while due to their work with the clothing brand LuLaRoe, though said that she will never be part of her personal life “because of the trauma I experienced as a child growing up.”

“I don’t think she’s a terrible person, but I don’t think she’s necessarily a nice person,” she concluded.

While Meri has not publicly commented on the claims, she hinted at them in a cryptic post via Instagram on January 16. “On days like these, I’m reminded again of the humanity of people with good and honest hearts, the friends who have your back and stand up for you, and general goodness in the world,” she wrote.