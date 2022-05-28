Family ties. Sister Wives star Meri Brown celebrated Robyn Brown’s “sweet” daughter Breanna Brown at her high school graduation amid her estrangement from husband Kody Brown.

“This sweet soul has constantly shown me kindness and love through the years, and always has a smile and a hug for me,” the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, 51, owner wrote via Instagram on Friday, May 27. “It’s been a pleasure watching her grow from a little girl to a young woman with the world at her fingertips.”

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

Robyn shares Breanna, as well as son Dayton and daughter Aurora, with ex-husband David Jessop. Robyn joined the polygamous Brown family when she spiritually married Kody in 2014. While Meri and Kody had been spiritually and legally wed since April 1990, they legally divorced in 2014 so Kody could legally marry Robyn and adopt Robyn’s children. He still remains spiritually married to Meri, although the couple has faced their fair share of ups and downs over the years

Despite her close relationship to the children, Meri has been open about her struggles regarding her marriage. During the season 16 tell-all in January, she admitted the two hadn’t been intimate in “maybe a decade,” adding that they are “just friends” at this point.

“She is still part of the family,” the father of 18 added. “But I’m not ever going to be in a conjugal relationship with her because I’m not going to go through that emotional torture again.”

However, the reality star noted that she is still “committed” to Kody. “From where I am, like, it’s been 31 years now that we’ve been married,” Meri explained. “I’ve made my choice, I’m still here and I do still have hope.”

Meri’s relationship with Kody has been a hot topic since the shocking news of Kody’s split from third wife, Christine Brown, in November 2021. Kody spoke to Us Weekly in February of that year and touched on why he feels it isn’t his decision to leave a plural relationship.

“In plural marriage, I don’t feel like I’ve got the right to say, ‘This is over, this is ending.’ I feel like they need to understand that — that they can leave,” he told the outlet. “If it’s not working for them, they can leave.”

While he had “hopes” he and his first wife could fix their issues, he added, “Meri and I have been in a very dark place for a very long time. It’s been more about trying to get ourselves out of this hole that we dug ourselves into.”