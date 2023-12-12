Sister Wives star Kody Brown and wife Robyn Brown’s Flagstaff, Arizona home is set for a major renovation as In Touch confirmed the dad of 18 filed permits to upgrade the $1.8 million property.

The reality TV alum, 54, applied for a residential self-issue permit on December 11, according to records viewed by In Touch. The documentation was approved the same day and will remain valid until June 7, 2024.

The couple — who legally wed in December 2014 — seemingly plan on making some major changes as the permit allows homeowners to reroof, add yard lines and possibly demolish some parts of the home. In addition, the TLC personalities plan on making upgrades to the panels, water heater and mechanical equipment.

Kody and Robyn, 45, purchased the 4,4000 square-foot Flagstaff home for $890,000 in September 2019, and the home is estimated now to be worth more than $1.8 million, according to The Sun.

Kody and Robyn’s home is separate from the $820,000 Coyote Pass property the former-polygamous family purchased in 2018 with the intention of Kody living with his four wives and their children. Following Kody’s subsequent splits from Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown, the land remains bare, with construction still halted on the massive property.

Kody’s ex and third wife, Christine, wiped her hands clean of the Coyote Pass land following their November 2021 split when she sold her share of the property back to Kody and Robyn for $10. The full cash value of Christine’s portion was valued at $213,420 at the time of her July 2022 sale.

Despite Robyn and Kody’s plan to put thousands of dollars into their home upgrades, In Touch confirmed last month that the pair owed nearly $5,000 in late property taxes for the Coyote Pass property.

As of November 1, Kody and Robyn were listed as the owners of three of five parcels and owed $539.24, $890.15 and $1,292.42 in late property taxes, respectively. Kody and his exes Meri and Janelle, 54, were listed on the fourth one and owed $1,246.77. The fifth plot of land was owned by Kody and Janelle, and they owed $890.15.

It’s not currently clear what Kody plans to do with the property, as Robyn remains his only wife. After Christine announced she left the businessman, In Touch broke the news that Janelle split from Kody in December 2022. One month later, Meri and Kody confirmed they ended their marriage in a statement posted on Instagram.