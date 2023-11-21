Sister Wives star Kody Brown and his last remaining wife, Robyn Brown, owe $4,858.73 in late property taxes for the once-plural family’s Coyote Pass land, In Touch can confirm.

According to legal documents obtained by In Touch, Kody, 54, is listed as the owner of five parcels of land. As of November 1, Kody and Robyn, 45, are listed as the owners of three of those parcels and owe $539.24, $890.15 and $1,292.42 in late property taxes, respectively. Kody and his ex-wives Meri Brown and Janelle Brown are listed on the fourth one and owe $1,246.77. The fifth plot of land is owned by Kody and Janelle, 54, and they owe $890.15.

Kody’s ex Christine Brown wiped her hands clean of the Coyote Pass land following their November 2021 split when she sold her share of the property back to Kody and his legal wife for $10. The full cash value of Christine’s portion was valued at $213,420 at the time of her July 2022 sale.

The Brown family originally purchased the Coyote Pass land in 2018 for $820,000 with the original intention of Kody building one large house with all of his wives and his 18 children. However, Robyn, Meri, 52, Christine, 51, and Janelle quickly shot down the idea.

The father of 18 ultimately agreed to build four separate homes and the land was split into five parcels — one for each wife and one for family gatherings. However, the building process was delayed as they couldn’t start until the land was paid off and it took longer than expected to sell the family’s four Las Vegas homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the family finally had plans to pay off the land, the last remaining members of the polygamous brood, Robyn, Kody and then-wife Meri, got into a disagreement about the “division of property” during the latest episode of Sister Wives.

The Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner felt Kody “already made the decision” when it came to the property division as the proposed agreement detailed that Kody got four acres, Robyn got four acres, Janelle got four acres and Meri got two acres.

“I don’t think that’s fair,” Meri explained during the November 19 episode. “Because regardless of the fact that he and I haven’t had a relationship for, you know, eight or 10 years … I’m still part of the family and I still financially put into it. And so I deserve to have some of the property and not just what he decides I’m worthy of.”

Following Christine’s departure from the family in 2021, In Touch exclusively confirmed that Janelle ended her marriage to Kody in December 2022. One month later, Meri and Kody confirmed their split in a joint statement on Instagram.