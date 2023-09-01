Sister Wives star Kody Brown reflected on the highs and lows of being in a polygamous family while spending a night with friends, which his wives dubbed “testosterone Tuesday.”

“Polygamy, literally, could be a gift where it dilutes personalities,” Kody, 54, told his three friends during a teaser clip for the Sunday, September 3, episode shared by Us Weekly. “But if I’m married to this woman and she’s really cantankerous and I don’t enjoy her — but I can’t leave — it’d be nice to have another wife ’cause then I can get away from her for a little bit.”

He added that polygamy doesn’t only benefit him, but also his wives. “If I’m the one that’s cantankerous, she’s thinking, ‘It’d be nice if you had another wife so I can get a break from you,’” Kody said.

Janelle Brown said in a confessional that Kody’s comments “hit it on the nose,” though Meri Brown didn’t love her now-estranged husband’s perspective.

“That kind of comment just makes me want to vomit,” Meri, 52, said in a confessional. “Maybe you should look at the whole big picture then in a situation like that and figure out how you can work together and be together instead of using somebody else as an escape. Are you kidding me?”

Also during the guys’ night, Kody admitted he “might feel funny” or “get jealous” when Christine Brown, who left him in November 2021, moves on. “I feel betrayed, no doubt,” he continued in a confessional. “But I’m also like, ‘Have a good life.’ I mean, what can I do? I’m not gonna be bothered when another guy is in her life … I don’t think.”

After the episode was filmed, Christine, 51, debuted her relationship with David Woolley in February and announced their engagement two months later in April.

Kody continued to discuss his past relationship with Christine by telling his friends that the “biggest mistake” was when he overlooked her comments that she “hated polygamy.”

“My mistake was when she was saying, ‘I hate polygamy,’ I was going, ‘What the hell? You wouldn’t have a family, you wouldn’t have me, you wouldn’t have our children,’” the TLC personality continued. “Instead of saying, ‘I know it’s hard, baby, I’m sorry. I love you and I wish it didn’t hurt.'”

TLC

Just over one year after Christine and Kody ended their spiritual marriage, In Touch exclusively confirmed in December 2022 that Janelle, 54, left the Brown patriarch. “Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” the source told In Touch at the time, adding that the mother of six “outgrew” him.

Later that month, Meri alluded that she and Kody ended their marriage during a December 2022 episode of Sister Wives: One-on-One.

The former couple later confirmed their split in January by issuing a joint statement. “In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing,” Kody – whose last remaining wife is Robyn Brown – and Meri wrote at the time. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”