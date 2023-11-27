Sister Wives star Kody Brown admitted that he “protected” Robyn Brown from Janelle Brown and Christine Brown’s kids amid their ongoing family feud.

Kody, 54, said he felt that the kids he shares with Janelle, 54, and Christine, 51, were trying to blame Robyn, 45, for the problems within their family during the Sunday, November 26, episode of the Sister Wives: One on One special.

The Brown patriarch added that he felt it was necessary to protect his last remaining wife from his older kids and said ​he did not want them to “separate” him from Robyn.

Meanwhile, Robyn claimed that she never asked for an apology from Kody’s kids amid their estrangement.

Kody shares children Savanah, Gabe, Garrison, Maddie, Hunter and Logan with Janelle, while he is the father to kids Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely with Christine.

The Brown family has experienced several changes over the years. The drama began when Christine announced she left Kody in November 2021. Just more than one year later, In Touch exclusively revealed that Janelle and Kody split in December 2022. After Meri Brown hinted that she and Kody ended their marriage that same month, the former couple confirmed their split by issuing a joint statement in January.

While Robyn has remained by Kody’s side, she and the businessman have faced plenty of drama with his older children. His estrangement from Gabe, 22, and Garrison, 25, began when they disagreed over Kody’s strict rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while the feud has been documented during recent seasons of the reality show.

During the November 5 episode, Kody seemed hopeful that they would be able to move on from the tension in their strained relationship. “I haven’t been in touch with Gabriel and Garrison for quite a while,” he said at the time. “I’m pretty sad that I’m not close anymore.”

“There were just so many things in our lives that we did that were rich together, you know, just special experiences,” Kody added while reflecting on the relationships he used to have with his sons. “I think and hope that in time we’ll just get over this [and] it’ll be safe being back around each other.”

Meanwhile, Janelle previously admitted she worried that Kody’s feud with Gabe and Garrison was negatively impacting their sons.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

“I have worried about my boys’ mental health,” the mother of six said during the October 8 episode, which was filmed in early 2022 before the former couple officially called it quits. “Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply. But he’s also the kid who doesn’t say anything. And Garrison just seems angry or sadder, like, he’s not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be.”

The tension only got worse when Robyn reached out to the older kids to organize a get together for Christmas, though the children seemingly didn’t make an effort to spend the holiday as a plural family.

While Robyn called the situation “tragic” during a season 19 episode, Christine claimed that Kody’s wife previously said she was “done” celebrating Christmas as a family the previous year.