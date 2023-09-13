What happens when a polygamist loses all his wives? In TLC star Kody Brown’s case, he loses his reason for being. Sources tell In Touch that after three of the Sister Wives patriarch’s partners left him, the 54-year-old is falling apart.

“Kody has gone from man of the house to the doghouse in just a couple of years, and he’s feeling he’s got nothing to fight for,” says an insider. The egocentric Kody has taken a beating after Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Meri Brown dumped him.

“He’s getting ridiculed online with people saying he’s a creep,” adds the insider. “The truth is, Kody’s been prancing around like a peacock for so long that most people can’t stand him.”

Even Robyn Brown, his only legal wife, has been giving him the cold shoulder, continues the insider.

“Kody’s full of resentment for his exes and has been moping around and in a bad mood and blaming everyone but himself. Robyn’s sick and tired of him complaining.” Maybe she’ll move on like her former sister wives: “Christine, Janelle and Meri are happier than they’ve been in a long time!”