Divided family. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown accused husband Kody Brown of not wanting to see his kids and turning fellow sister wives Meri Brown and Robyn Brown “against” her in a heated debate over the family’s holiday plans following Christine Brown’s departure.

Janelle, 53, and Christine, 50, decided to celebrate Christmas in a vacation rental so that the whole family could be together amid Kody’s ongoing feud with sons Garrison and Gabriel and Christine’s move to Utah, however, the polygamous patriarch was not on board.

“After Christmas, Christine said that Ysabel and everybody are coming home and they want to come see the family here,” Janelle told her husband in a preview clip from the Sunday, December 11, episode which was shared by Entertainment Tonight. “It just was working out that we had a vacation rental so we extended it so that Christine and her kids could come and see you.”

“This is exactly what I was afraid of with Christine leaving,” Kody, 53, said. “Am I the only one who sees this as some kind of betrayal? Christine just left.”

“You don’t want her to bring the kids to see you?” the mother of six questioned before explaining the reason behind the offsite location. “Last I knew, is that the boys couldn’t come [to Kody’s house] until they showed respect and apologized. So they’re like, ‘I guess we’ll come and stay with you.’ And I don’t have room for them.”

Kody – who shares kids Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Savanah, Hunter and Gabriel with Janelle – then turned to Meri, 51, and Robyn, 44, to weigh in, saying, “I’m not going to shoulder this whole damn thing.”

Janelle opened up about the discussion during a confessional, saying, “Now [Kody’s] looking for reinforcements from Robyn and Meri: ‘Let’s build a united front against Janelle and her decisions.’”

While the father of 18 couldn’t “identify” why the situation was upsetting him, he demanded that his wives “have an opinion.”

“This is bugging the hell out of me. Am I wrong?” he questioned.

The plural family’s dynamic shifted in 2021 after Kody and Janelle’s son Gabe claimed that Kody’s coronavirus restrictions were “literally ruining our family.”

“You’re either in and you’re complying with our standard,” Kody told Janelle of his strict rules. “Or I’m not coming around.”

In addition to the ongoing feud between Kody and his adult sons, Christine announced in November 2021 that she was leaving the family.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine shared at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”