On the mend. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown revealed she was diagnosed with skin cancer and shared an update on her health after undergoing a cancer removal procedure.

“Many of you have been noticing and reaching out to me about the blemish above my lip in the new episodes. I am posting this picture hopefully for awareness,” Janelle, 51, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, March 7. “I started to see what looked like a scar develop in an area on my lip where all of my cold sores for the past two decades have erupted. At first, I thought it was a new cold sore forming but then it never developed and just stayed. Over the next year or so it slowly increased in size.”

The TLC personality explained she started to treat the area with various scar medications because she thought it was just her body’s reaction to “years of trauma” in that area on her face due to past cold sores. She made an appointment to have it checked out by her doctor, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, her appointment was delayed for two months. Recently, she was finally was able to see her physician.

“It was a basal cell carcinoma, skin cancer, nonmalignant, but it still needed to be removed,” the Arizona resident revealed, sharing a selfie taken after the procedure. “I am happy to report that it was removed and all is well.”

The reality star went on to insist that she has been “very very careful” with her skin and “always” applies sunscreen, as her skin is prone to burn easily. She said she “really cannot” go outdoors without protection. She also explained she’s suffered from cold sores since she was in her early 20s, so she never thought to have her skin condition checked out by a doctor.

“I hope this share will be helpful to some. I am sharing to say that, even if it seems like it couldn’t be skin cancer, it doesn’t hurt to have your doctor look at it [pink growing heart emoji],” she added.

Fans took to the comments to praise Janelle for using her platform to raise awareness and to share their well wishes. “Thank you for sharing. So many people could benefit from your experience,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Glad [you’re] on the way to recovery.”