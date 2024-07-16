Sister Wives star Janelle Brown purchased a $289,000 North Carolina property nearly two years after her split from Kody Brown, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

Janelle, 55, made the 156-acre purchase in Chocowinity, North Carolina, on March 28, according to documents exclusively obtained by In Touch. The property is listed as agricultural.

Chocowinity is less than a 30-minute drive from her daughter Maddie Brown, who moved to nearby Greenville in July 2021 with her husband, Caleb Brush, and their three kids.

Janelle made the major transaction only a couple years after beginning her new life as a single woman following her December 2022 split from the father of 18. “Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” an insider said told In Touch at the time, adding that Janelle simply “outgrew” Kody, 55.

Janelle and Kody spiritually wed in 1993 and share children Logan, Maddie, Hunter, Gabriel, Savanah and their late son, Garrison. The mother of six was the second out of Kody’s four wives to leave him. Christine Brown announced her split from the businessman in November 2021, while Meri Brown confirmed she and Kody called it quits in January 2023. Robyn Brown is his last remaining wife.

Kody previously claimed that Janelle was only “interested” in him for his “nice pecs” and “great six-pack abs” during the Sister Wives: One on One episode in November 2023. The Wyoming native continued, “Janelle has always seen me as a physical specimen and as a resource and not ever really dove into my humanity.”

However, Janelle made it clear she didn’t agree with her ex’s theory and laughed off his claims.

“I really felt like our relationship was very, very good,” Janelle told Us Weekly in an interview published on November 26, 2023. “And I feel like I’m like, ‘Wow … my perspective on what happened is so much more different than what he thinks.’ And I think in some regards, he’s flying from the hip right now. He’s just saying what’s in his mind. But it was so much more than that. Obviously. There’s way more to a marriage.”

The TLC personality went on to state that one of her favorite parts about their relationship was the children they welcomed throughout their marriage. “We have six children and they are beautiful,” she said. “Up until the last few years, they had amazing relationships with their dad, and I just feel, like, I’m not quite sure where that sentiment comes from, but it’s actually kind of funny.”

More recently, the exes came together to mourn the death of their son Garrison in March. The former Nevada Army National Guard was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on March 5 in his Flagstaff, Arizona, home by his younger brother, Gabriel Brown.

Later that day, Kody and Janelle came together for a joint post to confirm the death of their son. “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” the exes wrote via Instagram. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”