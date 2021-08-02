Sister Wives star Janelle Brown got away for the weekend to enjoy a “fun family reunion” in Utah, where she and her loved ones used to live back in 2010.

The mom of six, 52, captured some photos while visiting Park City, about an hour away from their former home city of Lehi. “The downtown Main Street shops are so cute,” gushed Janelle on Monday, August 2. “A statue with a bit of fun added in it looks like,” she captioned another shot while out and about.

Courtesy Janelle Brown/Instagram

Janelle did not specify the reason behind her trip, although they do have a lot of history there. Furthermore, fellow sister wife Meri Brown’s daughter, Mariah, also resides in Salt Lake City, Utah, with her fiancé, Audrey Kriss, after leaving behind their former digs in Chicago, Illinois.

Mariah’s birthday was on July 29, which could mean some belated celebrations may be on their to-do list considering it’s a short drive to Salt Lake City.

In March, Meri opened up about her daughter’s move to Utah during an episode of Sister Wives. “[Mariah] was realizing how long it had been since she had seen everybody. She’s like ‘I’ve got all these siblings, and I’m not seeing them growing up,'” the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner shared about Mariah’s decision, noting that it would be a closer trip to visit her family living in Arizona.

As for Janelle and the rest of the Brown family, they are preparing for a big move of their own onto the plot of land they purchased in Coyote Pass.

Janelle previously announced she will be the first of the polygamous brood to live on their new property, three years after moving from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Arizona in 2018.

Courtesy Janelle Brown/Instagram

“So, I have something fun to share. I acted boldly and seized an adventure,” Janelle wrote in June. “The rental where I was living was sold and I chose an alternative path to trying to find another rental. Not only is the housing market in Flagstaff as crazy as where you are I’m sure, rentals are even harder to come by. Presenting my new summer adventure – the RV life but camped on our property.”

Although the reality star has been enjoying her new RV lifestyle, others were quick to judge it and accuse Kody, 52, of having something to do with it.

“My husband didn’t do anything. I chose this,” Jenelle replied to critics in July, shutting down speculation otherwise. “I’m shocked that you think I’m some sort of meek, mild person that can be told to do anything that I don’t agree to.”

Despite the social media drama, Janelle is making the most of her Utah trip!