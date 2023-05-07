Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown recalled her family fleeing from Utah to Las Vegas as a painful and damaging part of her life.

The reality star, 21, shared her thoughts while rewatching episodes 1 and 2 of the first season of her family’s TLC series in a YouTube video shared on Friday, May 5. “I wonder when the episode will come up when we’ll be like kicked out of the state, I guess,” she said. “I should like figure out more about it, because that was honestly a really traumatic part of my life and I feel like it’s important to figure out the specifics.”

Gwen – who is the daughter of patriarch Kody Brown and his ex-wife Christine Brown – previously opened up about the alleged reason for the family’s relocation, claiming they were run out of the Beehive State.

“Utah seems like really weird to me because I don’t know how the Dargers are still living there comfortably with like, not been gotten rid of yet,” she shared in an April 2023 YouTube Q&A. “Because police were actually coming to our door when I was a kid and being like, ‘You have to leave. We’re gonna take your dad to prison.’ I don’t know how the Dargers are doing so well.” The Darger family are another famous polygamous family who have made various TV appearances and published a 2011 memoir.

She went on to say that she did not understand her parents’ decision to move their family to Sin City, saying, “It’s so wild.”

“I don’t mean to be mean to people, but the Mormon community in Las Vegas is evil. They’re scary. And they’re so entitled. I felt like I wasn’t Mormon enough for them. It was a terrible experience. Las Vegas, such a weird choice to make,” she continued. “Logistically [Montana or Wyoming] would have probably worked better. It would have probably kept us silent too, cause there’s no way I would have had this vocal personality if I were living in butt-f–k nowhere Wyoming. It was just a weird decision to me, but I’m glad.”

The large family later moved from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona, in 2018. However, following her split from Kody in November 2021, the Cooking With Just Christine star moved back to her home state of Utah, while most of the Brown family remained in the Grand Canyon state.