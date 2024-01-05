Sister Wives star Christine Brown’s daughters all seemed to be on the same page when it came to their mother marrying David Woolley.

“We are very excited for mom’s wedding. Well, I’m excited, I don’t know, are you excited?” Aspyn Thompson (née Brown) asked her sister Ysabel Brown in a teaser clip for the Sunday, January 7, special Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding shared by Today.

After Ysabel, 20, said she was also excited, their youngest sister, Truely, nodded her head in agreement. Truely, 13, then explained that she didn’t think anything would change once Christine, 51, and David, 60, tied the knot because they were already living together.

“Well, I already live with both of them. They live in the same house. I refer to David and her as husband and wife already and she’s like, ‘We’re not married yet,’” Truely told her sisters. “And I’m like, ‘You live in the same house.’”

Meanwhile, Mykelti Padron (née Brown) said it would “not even a little adjustment” to officially welcome David into their family. “I’ve already accepted him as our stepfather,” she added.

The teaser clip then cut to a scene that showed Christine recalling a previous conversation she had with Truely about David moving in with them. After the teen said she was “a little bit” nervous about the change, Christine assured her that living with David wouldn’t interfere with her relationship with her father, Kody Brown.

“I said, ‘You know, he’s not going to replace your dad. No one’s going to replace your dad ever. And that’s not what David wants to do,'” she said. “And I said, ‘It’s super weird having a guy live with us full time, isn’t it?’ She goes, ‘Yeah, it’s never happened to me before.’ And I said, ‘It’s never happened to me before, either.'”

The teaser cut back to Christine’s daughters’ conversation, in which Ysabel said David is “obsessed with [Christine] and so it’s nice to see that.”

“Yeah, ​Mom should have somebody who’s obsessed with her. I think that’s important. You can see that they really love each other and he takes good care of her,” Aspyn, 28, agreed.

Before Christine tied the knot with David in October 2023, she was married to Kody, 54, from 1994 until 2021. In addition to Aspyn, Mykelti, Ysabel and Truely, the former couple also share son Paedon and daughter Gwendlyn.

Ahead of the wedding special, Christine and David exclusively spoke to In Touch about their special day and revealed why they chose not to recite vows.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

“We wanted it small. We wanted it short. We wanted it as intimate as possible,” Christine shared. “We just wanted that. So there weren’t any vows or anything like that.”

The TLC personality continued, “It was so funny. We were talking, Corbin is the efficient, and he’s like, ‘Well, do you guys want to have vows, recite vows?’ I’m like, ‘The till death us part and sickness and in health, stuff like that?’ No, that’s already a given.”

“Why would we have to re-say [that]? That doesn’t make any sense to me,” Christine said. “So I mean, we’re already completely committed to each other.”