Courtesy Christine Brown/Instagram (2)

A cause for celebration! Sister Wives star Christine Brown shared a rare photo of all six of her kids shared with husband Kody Brown, revealing Aspyn, pregnant Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Truely and Paedon reunited for the holidays.

The reality TV couple’s children smiled for the group portrait seemingly taken outside of their home in Flagstaff, Arizona. “So great to have my kiddos all together again, even just for a couple days,” Christine, 48, wrote in her caption.

Up until Christmas, the mom of six shared several pics from their low-key festivities amid the coronavirus pandemic. One revealed her decked-out tree and another showed her wrapping presents and accessorizing them with festive bows.

Courtesy Christine Brown/Instagram

Christine and Kody, 51, have been married for over 26 years now and they commemorated the big milestone in their relationship in April.

“We actually had this great plan to put a door in our house because our whole upstairs is a loft and we haven’t had a door to our bedroom,” she told Us Weekly about how they improvised in quarantine. “We went to the hardware store following social distancing rules, of course, but they didn’t have what we were looking for so we had to order it. So, we had a Home Depot date. Then, we made one of our favorite dinners and ate with the girls and played games.”

The father of 18 is also still going strong with his other spouses, Robyn, Janelle and Meri Brown, having been spotted visiting Janelle’s home in early December. It’s reported that Kody has been hunkering down with Robyn in recent months.

Courtesy Christine Brown/Instagram

Although their polygamous relationship does come with drama from time to time, Meri recently shut down rumors she and Kody are headed for a split.

“Let’s just clarify something here. I love this man,” she wrote on Instagram alongside her first PDA photo with Kody since November 2019. “I don’t owe anyone an explanation, but I’ll do it anyway.” Meri said speculation about their status is expected because of their reality show turmoil, but she wanted to clear the air once and for all.

“But here’s my truth. I love him. I love my family,” the mom of one continued. “I’m committed. I have 30 years in this. We struggle. We communicate. We repair relationships as the parties involved are willing and able.”

The Brown family is in this together!