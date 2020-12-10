Girl time. Sister Wives star Robyn Brown was spotted on a rare public outing with her 18-year-old daughter, Aurora, while running some errands in Arizona.

The TLC personality, who is known for keeping a low profile outside of the hit reality show about her polygamous family, was bundled up in a black zip-up jacket, leopard-print top and denim pants in new photos published by The Sun on Wednesday, December 9. Robyn, 42, appeared to have her wedding band on while rocking a face mask with Aurora amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Robyn and Aurora enjoyed doing some shopping, likely for Christmas, before heading back to their home base outside of Flagstaff. Prior to the outing, Kody Brown was seen stopping by fellow sister wife Janelle Brown’s home. Fans speculate the father of 18 has been quarantining with Robyn in recent months.

It appears Kody, 51, and all four of his spouses, Robyn, Janelle, Christine and Meri Brown, are still going strong. On December 5, Meri, 49, slammed split rumors while taking to Instagram to set the record straight about her relationship status.

“Let’s just clarify something here. I love this man,” the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner wrote in her statement alongside the first photo she posted of him since November 2019. “I don’t owe anyone an explanation but I’ll do it anyway.”

“I’m well aware that we, as a family, have chosen to put ourselves ‘out there’, which, in turn, brings about all kinds of speculation, commentary, and opinions,” she continued. “But it comes down to this. My relationship with him is MY relationship with him. Sure, we’ve had ups and downs through the years (I mean, isn’t that somewhat normal?) High highs and low lows. All of which, you get to see ‘some’ of, and speculate on. And that’s OK. You do you, boo.”

Meri made her message crystal clear by letting fans know she won’t be giving up on the life they built together anytime soon. “I love him. I love my family. I’m committed. I have 30 years in this,” the reality star wrote. “We struggle. We communicate. We repair relationships as the parties involved are willing and able.”

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on November 26, Christine, 48, also gave their hubby a social media shout-out. “Seriously!! @kodywinnbrown !! Eat the whole roll! Not just the top!!” she quipped about her oven-baked snacks.

It looks like fans could see the entire brood in season 15 if all goes well!