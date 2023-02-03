Proud mom! Sister Wives star Christine Brown gushed about her fun relationship with her six kids.

“I’m proud to admit I enjoy my playful relationship with my kids. We’re fun together,” Christine, 50, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, February 2, alongside a video of her and her daughter Ysabel dancing down a hallway as they tried to bother Christine’s youngest daughter, Truely. Text on screen read, “On our way to find and annoy Truely.

Christine added in the caption that Ysbael, 19, has “made my heart so full with her caring heart.”

In addition to Ysabel and Truely, 12, the Cooking with Just Christine star also shares kids Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon and Gwendlyn with her ex-husband, Kody Brown.

Christine announced her split from Kody, 54, in November 2021. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family,” she continued in the statement. “At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Kody and Christine’s split was heavily documented during season 17 of Sister Wives, where fans witnessed the father of 18 express his frustrations over her decision to end their relationship.

“This feels like a major injustice that’s being done to me, and it galls me,” he said during a September 2022 episode. ​​”I just can’t let it go. I don’t know why it’s such a struggle. It’s curling my toes. I need some grief counseling or something. I don’t know what’s going on here with my attachment. I can’t let go.”

More than one year after calling it quits, Christine revealed that she’s ready to start dating again in January 2023.

“I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward,” she told her Instagram followers. “Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50?!”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

Christine isn’t the only wife to leave Kody. In December 2022, In Touch broke the news that Janelle Brown and Kody had split. At the time, a source exclusively revealed that Janelle had “outgrown” her husband after 29 years of spiritual marriage.

Meanwhile, Meri Brown implied they had called it quits during the Sister Wives: One on One special in December 2022.

The Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner, 52, and Kody later broke their silence about their separation by sharing a joint statement via Instagram in January. “In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way, and in our own timing. After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” the statement read. “During this process we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love.”