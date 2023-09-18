Sister Wives star Kody Brown may have split from three of his wives, but his ex-wife Christine Brown claims his remaining wife, Robyn Brown, ultimately wanted monogamy.

During the Sunday, September 17, episode, Christine, 51, and Janelle Brown, 54, discussed how the father of 18, had been distant from their kids — especially Janelle’s daughter Savanah — and spent more time in Robyn’s home.

Christine admitted to feeling hopeless during her marriage to Kody, 54, and questioned if he would “leave everybody” for the mom of five. She added that she did not trust Robyn because she believed that Robyn did “not want family, she wanted monogamy.”

Christine and Janelle felt Kody spent more time with Robyn, but Robyn and Meri Brown admitted to knowing exactly how many days Kody spent in each of his wives’ homes.

“I remember there was a time where it wasn’t so good [between us],” Meri told Robyn in another scene. “And he kept telling me, ‘You’re getting all this extra time. I’m with you all the time and I’m with you more than I am Janelle or Christine, blah, blah, blah.’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t see it.’”

Meri clarified that she was not keeping track of “where he was,” but when it came to her time with the Wyoming native, she was receiving “less than a third.”

Robyn thought Meri’s confession was “really funny” as she also admitted to doing the same. “There was, like, a month or two in Vegas where Christine was saying he was never spending time at her house,” the mom of five said. “And I remember kind of going, ‘This is really weird. I feel like he’s just really not been here.’ And so I started tracking it, and yeah, I found the same thing, that he wasn’t with me as much.”

TLC

Kody opened up on why he spent one month with Christine during their time in Las Vegas, noting he was “testing something.” “I had three other wives complaining,” the Brown patriarch said in a confessional. “But [Christine] quit complaining, and I said, ‘I’m just testing something, but I want to see if this person’s going to be happy.’ And it worked, but it was, like, literally the other wives got one day, two days out of a month. It was ridiculous.”

Despite Christine being initially excited to spend more time with her husband, she explained that following the one month trial, Kody went “right back to where we really didn’t see him that often and it was only in the evenings.”

The Cooking with Just Christine star added that Kody “preferred to be over at Robyn’s house the rest of the time.” She continued, “For one month, I got him as much as Robyn got him the rest of the time — the rest of the 59 months. Because he was not at Janelle’s house either, and we all know he wasn’t at Meri’s house.”

Kody isn’t splitting his time between wives anymore as Robyn is his only remaining partner. Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021. Just over a year later, In Touch exclusively confirmed that Janelle and Kody ended their spiritual marriage in December 2022.

The same month, news of Kody and Meri’s split broke after the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn Owner alluded that they called it quits during the Sister Wives: One-on-One special. The pair later confirmed their split in a January 2023 joining statement on Instagram.